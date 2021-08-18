An Ohio man wanted for homicide was taken into custody Tuesday evening by Morgantown authorities.

A video of the arrest was sent to the Daily Athenaeum.

A video sent to the Daily Athenaeum of an arrest by the US Marshalls yesterday on Jones Ave.

Clyde Thomas Littlefield, 21, is the prime suspect in the shooting that killed a man in Franklin County, Ohio last month.

The U.S. Marshals identified Littlefield living among associates in the 60 block of Jones Ave. in Morgantown, according to a press release.

"Fugitives often think they can avoid arrest by fleeing the area in which the alleged crime was committed," said Terry Moore, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia. "This arrest highlights the effectiveness of agencies working together to successfully capture those individuals who attempt to avoid arrest."

Summer Editor

