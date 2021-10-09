A WVU Facilities worker has been arrested by authorities for burglarizing several dorm rooms in Boreman South residence hall on Friday night.
“University Police has arrested Ivan Pesic, a WVU Facilities employee, for one count of burglary," WVU wrote in a statement. "Officers searched Pesic’s residence and took him into custody."
The University said the investigation is ongoing and Pesic will be arraigned later Saturday.
Pesic is suspected in a burglary that occurred last night at Boreman South residence hall where a man wearing a WVU Facilities shirt entered several unoccupied rooms and stole articles of clothing.
His campus access as been terminated, according to a campus alert sent earlier today.