West Virginia University has fired a maintenance worker who was arrested over the weekend for a burglary at Boreman South residence hall.
Ivan Pesic, a 47-year-old WVU Facilities worker, has been charged with one felony count of burglary.
Police say Pesic was observed by female residents of two Boreman South dorm rooms as he entered their room without their knowledge on Friday night, according to the criminal complaint.
Pesic carried out a blue laundry basket with various articles of female clothing that belonged to one of the residents, court documents say.
The alleged burglar is no longer employed by WVU as of Saturday, wrote Executive Director for Communications April Kaull in an email.
University Police Department officers were able to identify Pesic through his WVU ID card swipes that were used to access the rooms.
He was also seen in surveillance footage and identified by his supervisor.
Pesic was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court by Magistrate James Nabors on Saturday. He pleaded not guilty and posted bond.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.
Following the burglary, the University Police sent out a campus alert to students and employees on Saturday and another update after Pesic was arrested.
These campus alerts are required by the Clery Act.
Officers described Pesic as an “older white male about 6 feet tall” who was wearing a WVU Facilities shirt.
After he was identified, his campus access was revoked. UPD said Saturday that they search Pesic’s residence and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Police said Saturday that they have increased patrols and police presence in the area as well as “other proactive safety measures.”