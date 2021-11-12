The University Police Department is investigating after a reported arson in the Mountainlair Friday afternoon.
"The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire shortly after 4 p.m. that appears to have been set near an upstairs doorway in the Mountainlair," UPD wrote in a statement. "The fire caused damage to a bench and the surrounding flooring."
In a tweet, UPD asked for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals.
WVU Police would like to speak with these people and needs help identifying them.If you know who they are or have any information about them or the reported arson incident, please contact Lt. Wright at 304-293-3136. pic.twitter.com/Z28Bw24zfA— WVU Safety and Wellness (@WVUsafety) November 13, 2021
The Daily Athenaeum went to the scene of the incident and observed fire damage on two drywall panels and the floor.
UPD also encouraged students and staff to be vigilant.
"Officers are actively reviewing information as they work to locate the suspect(s)," UPD wrote. "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information may be shared anonymously."