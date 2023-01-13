West Virginia University Police are investigating a report of arson on the downtown campus, according to a press release Friday night.
Members of the Morgantown Fire Department responded to fire around 9:30 p.m. that reportedly took place in a bathroom stall in Oglebay Hall.
According to school officials, the fire was put out and resulted in "minimal damage" and a "significant amount of smoke."
Although no classes were being held at this time, students and employees are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings.
UPD is working to locate a suspect related to the incident. The West Virginia Fire Marshal has been notified, school officials said.
A campus warning was issued Friday night.
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact UPD at 304-293-COPS (2677). The department is located at 992 Elmer Prince Drive in Morgantown.
School officials shared the following safety tips for students:
- Be aware of the location of fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and emergency exits within your residence halls and academic buildings.
- Exit buildings in a calm, orderly fashion as to not cause trampling and logjams at exit points.
- Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.
- If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or UPD at 304-293-3136.
- Download WVU’s LiveSafe app and check settings to allow notifications.
- If you encounter an emergency situation on campus, utilize the blue light emergency call system where available.
- Visit safety.wvu.edu for additional resources and information.
- Sign up or monitor your WVU Alert account.
- In addition to the WVU Alert system, emergency messages are posted to the @WVUalert Twitter and WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page. Students and employees are encouraged to follow these social media accounts, as well as the @WVUsafety Twitter, to get updates about incidents.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.