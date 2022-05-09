Five editors and reporters from The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s independent student newspaper, will intern at some of the top regional news outlets this summer, gaining valuable experience and skills in the field of journalism.
“It’s great to see so many of our DA staff members being accepted to such diverse internships,” said Nick Kratsas, WVU Student Media digital advisor. “This group is extremely talented, and these opportunities are a chance to learn real life skills that will help broaden their experience beyond the DA.”
Trenton Straight, the DA’s editor in chief, and a senior journalism student, will work over the summer as an intern with Mountain State Spotlight, a nonprofit investigative newsroom based in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia.
“It will be exciting to do investigative work in my own backyard,” Straight said. “I grew up here and look forward to taking a deeper look at the many issues facing West Virginians. The skills that I will take away from this internship will only serve to better our investigative efforts at the DA in the fall.”
Jules Ogden and Lara Bonatesta, both editors for the DA and journalism students, will intern this summer at the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Katelyn Aluise, a news reporter for the DA and senior journalism student, will intern at the Herald-Dispatch.
“We are tremendously excited to have Jules, Lara and Katelyn joining our newsrooms this summer,” said Lee Wolverton, vice president of news and executive editor at HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and Herald-Dispatch. “They are each exceptionally intelligent and talented, and we know they’ll each be great additions for us.”
Bonatesta said she is looking forward to new experiences and plans to focus on feature stories.
“My favorite stories to tell are behind the scenes looks into the lives of community members and features about what makes an area special,” she said. “I’m excited for this internship to help me grow as a writer and to learn more about new parts of West Virginia.”
Ogden will work as a general assignment reporter, working closely with editors and reporters on a variety of topics.
“I am thrilled to be spending the summer with such a strong group of journalists,” she said. “Through this internship, I hope to gain more confidence pitching ideas and writing. I am very excited to meet new people and to experience different places as a part of my reporting.”
The internships at Mountain State Spotlight and the Gazette-Mail will be funded through the DA and a grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation.
Aluise, a Huntington native, will have her internship funded through the West Virginia Press Association.
“I am extremely passionate about journalism and telling other peoples’ stories,” she said. “I couldn’t think of a better place to start my career than my hometown, telling the stories of the people I grew up around.”
Ladimir Garcia, an editor for the DA and senior journalism student, will intern with the Pittsburgh Media Partnership at the Pittsburgh City Paper this summer, working along side Lisa Cunningham, the publication’s editor in chief, and the news editor. The internship is organized by the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University. The internship is funded by the Henry L. Hillman Foundation and The Heinz Endowments.
“I’m excited to see how a newsroom works in a bigger city like Pittsburgh, especially since I will have so many areas to cover,” Garcia said. “I’m also excited to learn new skills through this internship and see what parts of journalism really call my name. I’m hoping to get to know new people in Pittsburgh over the summer and have some fun.”