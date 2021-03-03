The University released updated information on the spring 2021 commencement on March 1, including the schedule for graduates.
Starting May 15 at 9 a.m., the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences, Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and Reed College of Media graduates will start the commencement ceremony.
Following in the afternoon at 2 p.m. will include the College of Creative Arts and Eberly College of Arts and Sciences graduates.
Continuing on May 16 at 9 a.m., the College of Education and Human Services and the John Chambers College of Business and Economics commencement ceremony will take place.
Finally, on May 16 at 2 p.m., the College of Law, School of Dentistry, School of Medicine, School of Nursing, School of Pharmacy and School of Public Health graduates will finish the spring 2021 commencement ceremony.
Each of the ceremonies will last approximately two to three hours.
Prospective graduates who are interested in participating in the in-person ceremony will need to register in advance. Current students must complete an application to graduate, which is through the Office of the University Registrar, but 2020 graduates only need to register to participate.
Step-by-step instructions on how to register is available at the Office of the University Registrar’s webpage under the graduation and diploma tab.
Caps and gowns will also be required at the ceremony. Students can order them through Herff Jones or purchase them in-person at both WVU bookstores located on campus. More information on purchasing caps and gowns and announcements can be found under the graduate info tab.
Diplomas and programs will be mailed to graduates after grades are finalized and certified by the Office of the Registrar to the permanent address the student has on file.
Due to ongoing health and safety protocols, there will be limited ticket distribution for guests, which more information will be released in the ongoing weeks.
Ticket requests will be available starting April 5 through the ticket request system, and those who require accessible seating will need tickets for the accessible seating area.
Entrances to the stadium will be released at a later date, but volunteers will be available at the ceremony to assist with any questions families may have and guide them to their seats.
The Clear Bag Policy will continue to be enforced at the ceremony.
Guests will not be permitted to approach the field to take pictures with the graduates or present gifts.
Although the ceremony will take place no matter the weather, the current COVID-19 situation will play a role in deciding whether an in-person ceremony will be a safe option, and plans will adjust accordingly.
For those who are unable to attend the in-person commencement for any reason are encouraged to watch the livestream of the event, which will be broadcasted on webcast.wvu.edu.