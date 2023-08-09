The Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and WVU Extension will join to make a new unit at the University amid its budget crisis and program review, according to a release Wednesday.
Provost Maryanne Reed first hinted at the merger during Monday’s faculty senate meeting following discussions of the ongoing academic transformation of the University.
While a name and leadership haven’t been decided on, the new unit will launch July 1, 2024.
“Aligning these key areas honors our rich history and advances our role as the flagship R1 university in the state,” President E. Gordon Gee said in the release. “It will strengthen West Virginia University’s commitment to continually improve the lives and livelihoods of individuals, families and communities within West Virginia and beyond as we transform to be a model for the modern land-grant university in an evolving higher education landscape.”
The Davis College and WVU Extension already collaborate with jointly appointed faculty, grant-funded research and outreach programs.
According to the release, faculty, staff, students and alumni will be allowed to participate in working groups regarding the unit's reorganization in the coming months.
In July, school administrators announced which programs were flagged for formal review for changes or discontinuation. The Davis College had over 20 degree programs marked for review.
Mergers began two years ago with the new College of Applied Human Sciences, and earlier this summer, University officials announced the merging of the Reed College of Media and the Creative Arts College.
Now, as the school downsizes in light of its $45 million budget deficit and Reduction in Force, it announced its third major merger.