Locals raise safety concerns following the most recent drowing at Tygart River, a popular hang-out spot for teens.
Tyrion Terrell Jackson Thompson, an 18-year-old boy from Detroit, Michigan, fatally drowned Wednesday, June 2 after a failed water rescue attempt in Arden, West Virginia
The “Party Rock” located off Arden Road near Philippi is known as a popular summer party spot amongst WVU students. The party rock and swimming hole is a part of the Tygart Valley River.
According to a press release made by the Barbour County Sheriff Department, Jackson entered the water off of Moats Falls around 6 p.m. and did not resurface.
“In the moment it was just like another person jumping off the rock. Not seeing him come up is something scary. Never thought I’d experience something like that,” said Tyler Livingston, a witness at the scene.
The recent drowning at Arden comes as no surprise for Philippi locals who have been speaking out about the dangers of Arden for years.
“I’ve warned friends about it for years. We’ve always been told not to get in it. Students claimed the spots years ago not knowing the risks,” said Alisha Griffth, a WVU student and Phillipi resident.
The party rock and swimming hole has a long history of drownings. Officials report there have been upwards of 50 drownings at Arden, as well as many more severe injuries.
“I was raised in Philippi going to that river every year to swim. The other swimming areas can be dangerous, but ‘Party Rock’ is by far the worst place to get in the water,” said Destiny Hill, a former WVU student.
Josh Hubbard, an Arden local and white water specialist, explained why the swimming hole can be treacherous.
“There are a lot of different types of currents depending on the features water is passing over,” said Hubbard. “Some [currents] can push you under rocks and pin you, others can suck you under the surface and circulate you.”
Some WVU students are apprehensive about going back to the party rock after the recent drowning.
“We’ve all been scared to go,” said Hannah Rose, a WVU senior.
According to Hubbard, it’s important for people to study up on the dangers of the area in order to better understand where not to step or swim.
Many are calling for officials to take more action to prevent individuals swimming at Arden, but according to officials almost every solution has a loophole.
“So many people have lost their lives partying there. I honestly think they need to demolish the rock,” said Hill.