West Virginia liquor stores have been busier than usual recently, as Sunday purchasing hours were moved to 6 a.m. following the Senate’s approval in September.
The previous law prevented liquor sales prior to 1 p.m. on Sundays, though with the acceptance of Senate Bill 2020, liquor stores can now expect to see more business on that day of the week.
Brian Kummer, owner of BFS Liquor store in Morgantown, said though he hasn’t seen a drastic changes in sales since September, it has helped his business.
“I think it has been helpful to business, and we’re glad to be out there to serve them at that part of the day,” Kummer said. “A lot of other states were already doing this, so I think it’s a good thing.”
In accordance with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, the law was passed on June 24, 2021, and went into effect on the 90-day mark from that passing of the bill which landed Sept. 26.
There are still a number of exceptions to these new changes, such as Christmas day and Easter Sunday, which will continue to prevent any early morning liquor sales.
Along with these preventions, alcohol dispensaries will not be allowed to sell liquor products from the hours of midnight to 6 a.m. Wine will still be available to purchase at those times and on such festive dates.
These changes have not only influenced liquor sales, but business hours as well. Popular outlets such as Ashebrooke Liquor Outlet on Beechurst Avenue changed their opening hour from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays, giving customers a two-hour headstart on their purchases.
For restaurants that hope to sell alcohol at an earlier time, they too are in luck. With the passage of Senate Bill 561, dubbed the Brunch Bill, patrons will be free to purchase alcohol at their favorite food spots.
Though these dining establishments were not granted the same 6 a.m. time frame as other alcoholic-friendly locations, they will be able to make alcohol sales as early as 10 a.m.
“Sundays are good days; a lot of people are usually off work,” Kummer said. “There are people going out, they go to the lake, they’re picnicking or golfing, there’s a lot going on. Those are the people that like to buy beer and liquor so we are happy to oblige.”
“We’ve always done pretty good on Sundays anyways, but this change definitely helps.”
With these changes the Senate felt it only necessary to approve a number of other safety provisions.
Liquor sales that exceed the 10-gallon threshold are prohibited, unless expressly granted permission by the commissioner is given.
The exceptions to this limit include bars and clubs, as well as religious gatherings that require wine.
In addition, Senate Bill 561 reinforces a number of liquor licensing requirements, while also opening new avenues for festivals, hotels, golf courses and other venues to gain liquor licenses and event permits.
Information regarding all other time restrictions and liquor law updates can be found in the West Virginia Code.