One election after the Democratic Party swept all of the House of Delegates seats in the 51st District, four of the five will return to Charleston.
Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Danielle Walker and John Williams, all Democrats, all won reelection, according to WV MetroNews.
Joe Statler, a Republican, represented the 51st District in the House of Delegates for two terms. He also previously served as a member of the Monongalia Board of Education. He will fill the remaining seat.
Fleischauer led with 19,534 votes, followed by Hansen (18,636), Statler (18,175), Walker (17,749) and Williams (17,580).
Former delegate Cindy Frich placed sixth in the ten person race with 17,555.
Rodney Pyles, a Democrat, is the district’s only delegate to lose reelection in 2020.