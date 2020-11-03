Democratic candidate Mike Caputo has been elected to represent West Virginia’s 13th State Senate district.
Caputo defeated the Republican candidate, Rebecca Polis, according to WV MetroNews.
Since 1996, Caputo has represented Marion County in the West Virginia House of Delegates. During his time as a member of the House of Delegates, his committee assignments included energy, government organization, house rules, and industry and labor.
Caputo will serve as one of two senators for the district, replacing the retiring Roman Prezioso. The other senator is Bob Beach, who will retain his seat despite losing on Tuesday in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture.