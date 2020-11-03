Jim Justice has been reelected for a second term as Governor of West Virginia.
The Associated Press called the election in favor of the incumbent just after polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
BREAKING: Republican Jim Justice wins reelection for governor in West Virginia. #APracecall at 7:30 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #WVelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
Justice was first elected for governor as a Democratic candidate in 2016, and he later flipped to the Republican Party during his first term. Prior to being elected as governor, he was the owner of The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
He was challenged by Democratic nominee Ben Salango, who is a Kanawha County Commissioner. Third party candidates Erika Kolenich (Libertarian) and Danny P. Lutz (Mountain) also appeared on the ballot.
During the June 9 primary election, Justice received 63% of the vote, defeating six other candidates including former Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher and former house delegate Michael Folk.
This article will be updated with final numbers when they become available.