In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice shared that he does net yet acknowledge former Vice President Joe Biden as the President-elect of the United States.
"As far as acknowledging that the election is over, I do not do that," said Justice.
The Associated Press, as well as countless other media outlets, declared Biden the president-elect on Nov. 7, with a presumptive victory in Pennsylvania giving him more than 270 total electoral votes.
Justice said that he has yet to acknowledge the outcome of the election because he wants to ensure that every vote counted was a legal vote, and that voter fraud was not a factor in the election.
"We want to absolutely know that the votes that were cast were legal votes, and we want our election process to be absolutely sound," Justice said.
Justice later added, "At the end of the day, we'll get to a conclusion about this — in probably weeks and not days — but when we get to that conclusion, if Joe Biden is truly our elected president, I will support him with all of my soul."
Justice also says that, if Biden is legally elected the next President of the United States, West Virginians should "celebrate and support him."
Soon after polls closed in West Virginia on Election Day, the state's three electoral votes were called for President Donald Trump. According to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State, as of Nov. 11, Trump had received nearly 70% of the state's votes for president.
Traditionally, the winner of a presidential election has long been determined through data analysis to determine a projected winner. Official certification of votes often takes place in the weeks following Election Day.
As of Nov. 11, numerous states are still sifting through an increased number of absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making these states still too close to call. The Associated Press has yet to call Georgia and North Carolina for either candidate.
At press time, Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, was the only member of Congress from West Virginia to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect.
Emily Rexroad and Jared Serre contributed to this report.