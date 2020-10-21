The 2020 presidential election is just around the corner, and for those who have never voted, registration, what to bring and how to prepare can be daunting tasks.
COVID-19 has changed how elections will look in 2020, and knowing how to prepare can make it easier to ensure each and every voice is heard.
Registering to vote
The voting process is different from state to state. The voter registration rules and deadlines can even vary from county to county.
Erik Herron, Eberly Family professor of political science, said knowing where someone is registered to vote is the first key step in preparing for Election Day.
“Voter registration deadlines have passed in a number of places, including West Virginia, so hopefully people have already registered,” Herron said. “If they haven’t, they need to register for the next election.”
Registering to vote or checking registration status can be done by visiting the National Association of Secretaries of State website. Voter registration status can be set for wherever someone's permanent address is located.
Process of voting
Herron said if someone is already registered to vote, the next step in preparing for the election is to figure out what the process looks like. For those registered to vote in the state of West Virginia, the County Clerk’s website should have instructions on what to do.
“One of the difficult things, especially for first-time voters, is that there are so many races on the ballot that they may not be ready for,” Herron said.
Herron suggested that voters unsure of who to vote for can look at Ballotpedia, a website that covers federal, state and local elections, for more information.
Once registered and the decision of who someone will vote for is determined, the next step is finding out when and where to vote. In West Virginia, voters are able to vote early.
“COVID-19 is considered a reason to vote absentee,” Herron said. “You can vote absentee or you can go on election day.”
To vote absentee, an absentee ballot must be requested. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in West Virginia is on Oct. 28, or six days before the election.
“You make a request, you get a paper ballot and you can then either send back by regular mail or take it to the county clerk’s office,” Herron said.
The process for early voting is the same as going on Election Day, but not every polling place is open for early voting. It is important to check which places are open in the area someone is registered.
What to bring to the polls
Herron said when someone goes to vote, they must bring an ID. It doesn’t have to be a photo ID; a utility bill with their name and address will work just fine or a driver’s license. If notes on who someone want to vote for are needed, they can be written down on paper before going to a polling place.
“It is not legal in the state of West Virginia to have your mobile phone on in the polling place when you’re going to vote,” Herron said.
The Secretary of State's office indicated that it is required to follow COVID-19 guidelines when voting, including wearing a mask. Once in the polling place, voters will go to a table to register. They will be asked for an ID or a voter ID card if they have one.
Next, a paper ballot and a slip of paper to insert into a machine will be provided. The machines used will vary from county to county, but in Monongalia County, a touch screen machine is used for all elections.
“Make your choices. It’ll print your ballot, and then you’re going to go deposit it in the ballot box,” Herron said.
Herron said if a mistake is made on the ballot, they must return to the registration table and request to spoil the ballot and get a new one. After a ballot is submitted into the box and an 'I Voted' sticker is received, the voting process is complete.
Importance of early voting
Rules on early voting from state to state can be found on the National Conference of State Legislatures website.
“This year especially, early voting is a really valuable tool for everybody’s public health,” Herron said. “One of the things that early voting allows us to do is spread people out so that we aren’t exposing the poll workers or other voters to what we know is a deadly disease.”
Herron said that with the election so close, it is important to be patient, as official results may not be available on Election Day.
“The results we get on Election Day aren’t the certified, final results,” Herron said. “They just get reported by the media and we’re confident enough in the results that the public just assumes they’re the official results.”