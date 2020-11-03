Incumbent J.B. McCuskey has been reelected for his second term as auditor of the state of West Virginia.
WV MetroNews called the election in favor of McCuskey at 9:20 p.m.
McCuskey, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mary Ann Claytor. This marks the second time that McCuskey has defeated Claytor, dating back to the 2016 general election.
The former house delegate McCuskey was unopposed in the primary election this year.
With this victory, McCuskey became the first re-elected Republican auditor since John C. Bond in 1924.