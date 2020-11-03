In a statewide race between two Monongalia County residents, incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt has defeated Democrat Bob Beach for the office of West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner.
WV MetroNews called the election in favor of Leonhardt just before 10 p.m.
Leonhardt, a former marine, raised cattle, goats, and sheep on a 380-acre farm near Fairview before being elected in 2016 to run the state’s Department of Agriculture.
A Morgantown native, Beach farms an 800-acre cattle farm in Monongalia county. He has served as a state senator since 2011 and was a member of the WV House of Delegates for a decade prior.
All 50 states have a chief agriculture executive, but West Virginia is one of just 12 states nationwide where the position is elected.
Both candidates won their party’s separate nominations by over 20 points in the June 9 primary election.