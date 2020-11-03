Incumbent Republican David McKinley has been declared the victor in the race for West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
McKinley will return to Congress for his sixth term defeating Democratic opponent Natalie Cline.
The Associated Press called the election in favor of the incumbent just after polls closed at 9:00 p.m.
BREAKING: Republican David McKinley wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia's 1st Congressional District. #APracecall at 9:00 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #WVelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
A native of Wheeling, McKinley founded an architectural and engineering firm, McKinley and Associates before being elected to Congress in 2011.
Since President Trump took office in 2016, the republican congressman has voted alongside the commander-in-chief 93.9% of the time, according to a study from FiveThirtyEight. Most recently, he voted against legislation that would provide money for clean-energy research and changing rules for energy efficiency.
Cline, McKinley’s opponent, is a WVU alumna from Williamstown.