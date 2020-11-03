Born into a storied family of state politicians, Republician Riley Moore has been elected Treasurer of West Virginia.
WV MetroNews called the election in favor of Moore just before 10 p.m.
He unseats incumbent Democrat John Perdue, first elected to the office in 1996, who was running for a seventh term.
Moore, the nephew of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and grandson of former Gov. Arch Moore, was a member of the WV House of Delegates in 2016, representing District 67 in the eastern panhandle. In 2018, he lost a re-election bid against John Boyle but promptly turned around to run for the state treasurer’s office.
First elected in 1996, Perdue had managed the state’s bank for almost a quarter of a century. Prior to his election, he served as an aide to Governor Gaston Caperton.
Both candidates ran unopposed in the June primary election.