Patrick Morrisey has won a third term as West Virginia’s attorney general.
WV MetroNews called the election in favor of Morrisey at 9:20 p.m.
Morrisey defeated Democratic challenger Sam Brown Petsonk, a Beckley-based lawyer.
Morrisey was unopposed in June’s primary election. Petsonk defeated Del. Isaac Sponaugle by fewer than 300 votes to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination.
With the win, Morrisey is the second consecutive West Virginia attorney general to be elected to three or more terms. Darrell McGraw won reelection four times, serving from 1993-2013.