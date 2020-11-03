For the second election in a row, incumbent Republican Mac Warner has defeated Democratic opponent Natalie Tennant in the Secretary of State race.
WV MetroNews called the election in favor of Warner at 9:20 p.m.
Prior to serving as Secretary of State, Warner, who is from Morgantown, spent 23 years in the U.S. Army and received a law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Tennant had previously served as West Virginia’s Secretary of State from 2009-17.
Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary election back in June.