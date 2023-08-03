West Virginia University officials announced in June that the Reed College of Media and the College of Creative Arts would be merging in light of the University’s $45 million deficit and Academic Transformation.
The Daily Athenaeum reached out to faculty from each college for comment about the merger.
Reed College Dean Diana Martinelli said in an email to students that she believes the merger would allow the colleges to “leverage” each other’s skills.
“At the heart of everything we do at both colleges is a dedication to free expression and a desire to reach, move and inform people. I see a future where students can leverage each other’s skills – in journalism, advertising and public relations, multimedia, design or performing arts – to create even more engaging and robust content,” she said.
In fact, Reed College and Creative Arts College have collaborated in the past, creating the University’s game design and interactive media program.
Heather Cole, teaching assistant professor at the Creative Arts College who is part of the game design and interactive media program, said in an email that she believes there is a lot the colleges could learn from one another.
Emily Corio, Reed College journalism program chair, told The DA that she sees this merger as an advantage for students who were previously split between the two colleges.
Corio said that, although the decision has made for a quick turnaround, she has been teaching at the University for 12 years and heard discussions of the merger earlier in her career. She said she believes there was resistance to this originally, as the former School of Journalism wanted to remain independent.
She said the discussion may have come about because Marshall University had just merged its creative and journalism programs.
Since Reed College has evolved to include programs outside of strict journalism, Corio said she does not anticipate that any of the media programs will be negatively affected by the merger, and students will actually see little change.
“I think that the nice thing about this merger is that, as a college, we are staying together. Our programs are staying within the same sphere,” she said.
Corio said that in earlier talks of merging at the beginning of her career, she heard conversations about integrating Reed programs with other related departments and colleges.
“We are the smallest college on campus, and so I think that makes us stand out when these discussions about mergers start to come up,” she said.
Although Corio said there has been no indication that Reed programs would change in any way, alums of the college need to know that the journalism program will remain strong in teaching the ethical principles of reporting.
Since she arrived at the University, she said there has been an effort to change and expand the program, adding required skills classes and revamping the curriculum. She said some of these courses, including video editing and producing among other skills courses, could be enhanced through the merger.
“They [the College of Creative Arts] have students who want to create music for podcasts, and we have students producing podcasts, and so I think that’s an area where we could even collaborate,” she said. “But our journalism program will maintain its principles, which is teaching students to be ethical reporters and content creators in a new media landscape.”
Bob Britten, a teaching associate professor at Reed College, said that he has also heard previous discussions about the college being split up and expected something to change since the Reed College is small and “vulnerable,” especially during a budget crisis.
Still, he said this seems to him like the most “natural fit.”
“I feel like this is the best possible merge we could have if we’re going to be merged,” Britten said. “This is where I feel like okay, we can still do what we do in this pairing, and that’s ultimately what’s important.”
He said that, while professors at Reed are focused on journalism and mass communications, technical skills that may be shared with the Creative Arts College, journalistic or creative, are at the heart of what they teach.
“We have people who teach visual communication that are working with innovative areas like virtual reality and augmented reality. David Smith, for example. And what he tries to do is find a journalistic application for that,” he said. “So having students be able to experience both those reasons for using the same technology to communicate in different ways.”
Joseph Jones, a visiting assistant professor at Reed, said that he was initially concerned about the college’s independent identity when he heard about the merger and still believes that it is important for a strong media program to stay intact.
He said the worst case scenario would have been to break up the college into various programs.
“The Reed-Creative Arts merger keeps WVU at the forefront of media education since we can keep our comprehensive understanding of what media is,” Jones said in an email.
He said this merger allows all types of media makers to learn about ethics.
Britten said that as long as professors are able to maintain their areas of emphasis and keep teaching journalists, they will still be meeting their goals.
“If I didn’t feel like I could do what I’m trained to do and what I feel is meaningful to do, I wouldn’t be here, and right now, I feel like there’s enough that matches up with where I want to be that it’s worth seeing what happens next.”