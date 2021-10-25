West Virginia University will hold its annual Fall FoodFest on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sponsored by Coca-Cola and REFRESH, the SpookTacular Refresh Fall FoodFest will be held near the Student Rec Center Fields.
Students can register for the event and claim a free meal token on the WVU Refresh webpage.
Earlier this semester, University administrators said students would need to reach at least an 80% vaccination rate to have a larger event on campus, such as FallFest or Foodfest. As of Oct. 14, just over 80% of students had been vaccinated.
The University will also be offering several Halloween-themed activities for students, including pumpkin carving in front of E Moore Hall and glow-in-the-dark disc golf. Students are encouraged the dress up in their Halloween costumes.
A full list of events can be found here.