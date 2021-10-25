FoodFest 2016

Students enjoy the many food options at FoodFest in August 2016.

 Andrew Spellman

West Virginia University will hold its annual Fall FoodFest on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Coca-Cola and REFRESH, the SpookTacular Refresh Fall FoodFest will be held near the Student Rec Center Fields.

Students can register for the event and claim a free meal token on the WVU Refresh webpage.

Earlier this semester, University administrators said students would need to reach at least an 80% vaccination rate to have a larger event on campus, such as FallFest or Foodfest. As of Oct. 14, just over 80% of students had been vaccinated.

The University will also be offering several Halloween-themed activities for students, including pumpkin carving in front of E Moore Hall and glow-in-the-dark disc golf. Students are encouraged the dress up in their Halloween costumes.

A full list of events can be found here.