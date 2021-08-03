West Virginia University is gearing up to welcome students back for the fall 2021 semester. This year’s move-in will take place from Aug. 12 to Aug 14.
Chris MacDonald, executive director of university housing said he is looking forward to move-in.
“Very excited to have students return in a couple of weeks, and for the campus to come alive with their energy and enthusiasm.”
According to MacDonald there will be no restriction on the number of people students may have helping them move-in. Residents and their helpers will also have the ability to leave the dorms and return to finish the move-in process.
This is the second year with a multi-day move-in after last year’s 8 day move-in period.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, students are required to schedule a move-in time slot on the housing portal. Time slots will be available at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on each day of move-in. According to WVU's housing website, the deadline to register for a time slot is Aug. 5.
MacDonald provided the following advice to students preparing for their move-in date.
“As with every year, prepare as much as you can before you come, don't think you need to bring everything from the start, be patient when you arrive because there will be lines, and be excited for your new home.”