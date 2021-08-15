The West Virginia University class of ‘25 settled into the dorm life this week, as the Morgantown campus plans to host a full body of students for the first time in over a year.
With the Delta variant of COVID-19 resurfacing some concern lately, a number of precautions were put in place by the University to assure a smooth and safe move-in process.
"I'm a little bit concerned," said incoming freshmen Eva Porter, a biochemistry major from Ohio, as she moved into her new home in Boreman Hall. "I'm vaccinated now, but I'm definitely concerned that we'll go back online."
"I didn't love doing online in my senior year of high school. It wasn't the best, but I guess I'll just have to learn however I can learn."
The roughly 4,500 students who were moved into the dorms over the weekend were required to register for three-hour time slots that ranged from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Students who did not have vaccinations on record prior to move-in had to be tested and placed in quarantine, and will also be subject to random COVID-19 tests until they get vaccinated.
Moving into college is not only a big adjustment for the students but also for parents.
"I think it [move-in] has been smooth—we just brought too much stuff!" Porter's mother Erica said.
"This is our first kid going to college. Everything was really smooth and organized. I had heard it runs smoothly, the whole move-in process, so it's been great."
While the stress of preparing for classes and learning all the buildings can be daunting, there is also plenty for the newest crop of college students to look forward to as the school year starts.
Whether it be Monday Night Lights, the adventure trips or the simple excitement of meeting new people, incoming freshman have a number of reasons to get excited as they try to acclimate to their new college lives.
“I went with WVU because of the cost and convenience of being in-state,” said incoming freshman Luke Hawranick, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia. “I’m excited for a lot of things, but I’d say I am most looking forward to the football season starting.”
Hawranick is working towards a major in math and computer sciences. He moved into the Towers Hall last Thursday, Aug. 12.
In pursuit of the University’s goal to fully re-open for the semester, all dining halls and other student facilities are scheduled to be up and running by the first day of the fall semester on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
To ensure the safety and health of students and staff the university will take a number of safety precautions and enforce frequent cleaning procedures.
Students who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks on campus, but the University continues to recommend it. All students will be required to wear a mask when using public transportation, including the PRT.