During Welcome Week this year, West Virginia University will welcome incoming freshmen with its traditional Monday Night Lights event and for the first time ever WVU will welcome back its sophomores with Sunday Night Lights.
Sunday Night Lights will take place on Aug.15 and Monday Night Lights will be on Aug. 16.
“Monday lights is a great introduction to the university's traditions,” Tony Dobies, senior director of marketing at WVU said. “And gives students, especially those first time freshmen students, the chance to see the University at its best, and kind of feel what it means to be a Mountaineer.”
Dobies said that event organizers are anticipating between 3000 and 3500 students at Sunday Night Lights and between 4000 and 4200 students at Monday Night Lights.
According to Dobies, both classes will hear from President E. Gordon Gee, the mountaineer mascot and the coaches of some of WVU’s sports teams. Afterwards, they will see the Pride of West Virginia perform its pregame show and have their class photo taken on Mountaineer Field.
Masks will be required for everyone participating in the class photo, said Dobies.
After a year of missed traditions due to COVID-19, 71% of WVU sophomores expressed the desire for a class photo in a survey earlier this year.
Rabeka Vreeland, a sophomore psychology student, plans to attend Sunday Night Lights this year after two years of anticipation since she first learned about the tradition in 2019.
“I knew about Monday Night Lights before attending because I took a gap year after graduating high school in 2019. I had originally planned on going to WVU that fall but then decided on taking a gap year,” she said.
“I still remember watching Monday Night Lights live on YouTube and wishing I was there and experiencing it myself so I’m beyond excited to attend the event this fall!”
Vreeland said she is looking forward to returning to campus in the fall to get the “real college experience” after a year of online classes. She said she is excited to experience WVU traditions like Monday Night Lights and to connect with other members of the class of 2024.
“I feel like after this past year it's really what the school needs to feel at least somewhat back to normal,” she said. “It’s also a chance for the class of 2024 to really join together for the class picture and meet one another.”