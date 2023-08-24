West Virginia University’s former Business and Economics building, now coined Field Hall, has sat empty on Downtown campus since last fall.
Now, the building’s tenure of vacancy is coming to an end with a renovation process beginning in October.
Plans to renovate the vacant building went into development following the opening of Reynolds Hall, the new home for the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, last August.
The completed hall was set to open in May 2024 but is now projected for completion sometime during fall 2024 due to a prolonged planning period and budget restructuring.
Project Manager of WVU Planning, Design, Construction and Scheduling Scott Owen said the project saw a substantial budget decrease.
“We had our budget for this project cut pretty much in half, so our current project budget, that's a complete project budget, is roughly $3.4 million,” he said.
Owen said his organization collaborated with the University to plan renovations with the new budget in mind.
“We were looking at somewhere around $7 million initially, but due to the nature of the financial budget at the University they asked us to make do with what we could with after that, so we've scaled back,” he said.
However, Joe Patten, assistant vice president for WVU Planning, Design, Construction and Scheduling, said in an email that the original budget was still in the works when it was decreased.
“A detailed budget was not developed during the initial project planning stages since funding had not yet been identified,” he said. “Once the project’s funding, totaling $3.4 million, was secured, we developed a scope of work that primarily focused on the highest-priority items for the project, such as furniture, classroom technologies and life-safety systems.”
Patten also said many external factors affected the Field Hall renovation, contributing to the delayed frame of completion.
“Establishing a funding plan took a little longer than we initially planned,” he said. “Further, due to competing priorities with other projects that were underway at the time, we faced some internal resource limitations for managing the Field Hall project once the funding became available.”
The completed space will house programs in WVU’s Eberly College of Arts and Sciences including anthropology, sociology, public administration, leadership studies, political science, social work and communications.
Owen said the renovation is mostly cosmetic but will also update classroom audio/visual systems and safety features and replace the building’s elevator.
Renovation plans have been scaled back throughout the planning and funding process, according to Owen.
“We basically value engineered, took a look at what the high priority items are and we came up with classroom upgrades,” he said. “There are some classrooms in this building that will not be renovated because it's not needed at this time.”
Owen said the planning and design process is complete and that the project is moving into the next phase of renovations.
WVU Planning, Design, Construction and Scheduling declined to share a copy of the renovation budget layout with The Daily Athenaeum.
Students and staff will not have access to any portions of the building throughout the renovation process.