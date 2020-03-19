The COVID-19 pandemic has officially reached Monongalia County.

The county’s first case of the novel coronavirus has been identified, according to a press release issued by the Monongalia County Health Department on Thursday night.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before we would hear this news,” said Lee Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “As testing expands, this will happen. People shouldn’t panic. Instead, they should take common sense measures that will keep them and their community safe.”

According to the release, residents who can work from home are urged to do so. All residents should continue social distancing, only leaving their homes when necessary.

Drive-thru testing for those who have been pre-screened is available in Morgantown, along with four other cities in the state: Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling and Martinsburg.

This is the fifth recorded case in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 224 people have been tested in West Virginia, with 219 tests coming back negative.

Anyone who experiences symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath can contact WVU Medicine at 304-598-6000 (option No.4) or Mon Health System at 304-285-3798.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit the World Health Organization website at who.int.