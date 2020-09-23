For the second time since opening Aug. 24, the Starbucks in The Market @ UPlace has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure.
Less than a week after reopening following an initial COVID-19 exposure, West Virginia University announced Wednesday that the location would temporarily close and go through deep cleaning.
The store plans to reopen Thursday, according to the University.
The closure of Starbucks follows the recent closures of Hugh Baby’s and Hatfields. Hugh Baby’s is expected to reopen Thursday after being closed since Sept. 14 due to COVID-19 exposure.