The Center for Black Culture and Research concluded Black History Month on Tuesday with a panel discussion featuring Spencer Paysinger, the subject of the television series “All American,” and former West Virginia quarterback Major Harris.
With the recent success of former West Virginia player Geno Smith, as well as other Black quarterbacks in the NFL, the panelists discussed the stigmas surrounding Black athletes in a leadership role on the field.
Current Mountaineer linebacker Jairo Faverus led the discussion, held in the Rhododendron Room in the Mountainlair.
Paysinger opened the discussion, saying the stigma surrounding the Black quarterback originates from the early days of football, where Black athletes were not perceived as “smart enough” to take on the role of quarterback.
”It’s the idea that a Black quarterback can’t handle all of the pressure that comes with leading a team,” Paysinger said.
As Black athletes were not given the same opportunities as white athletes, positions in football became filled through stereotypes. Paysinger mentioned that as late as the 1970s, middle linebacker, center and quarterback were expected to be played by white athletes in order for a team to be successful.
As the minority at a predominantly white university, Harris spoke on his experience as a Black athlete during his West Virginia tenure from 1987-89.
Due to the stigma surrounding non-white athletes, Harris said he only visited schools that previously had a Black quarterback.
“I wasn’t looking at things like being a pioneer or being the first Black quarterback,” he said. “I was just out there having fun.”
Harris played under head coach Don Nehlen during his time with the Mountaineers. While the staff was predominantly white, Harris said he found “father figures” among his Black coaches and mentors.
Throughout the history of college and professional football, head coaches have been predominantly white. Harris said the relationship between a white coach and a Black athlete could potentially have been uncomfortable, creating more of a barrier and stigma surrounding the Black quarterback.
Communication has played a crucial role in how white coaches have developed with Black athletes. In the earlier era of football, headsets were not used on the sidelines, meaning the head coach and offensive coordinator had to have complete trust in their quarterback to deliver the right play.
As trust was and continues to be the foundation of a coach-to-player relationship, many white coaches did not have full trust in Black athletes to lead their teams.
Progress has been made in today’s new age of football as the role of quarterbacks has changed. Quarterbacks were traditionally expected to primarily drop back and throw the ball; now, quarterbacks utilize their ability to run, which has led to an increase in opportunities for Black quarterbacks.
Over the 2022-23 football season, the media played a large role in showcasing Black quarterbacks and their successes. Although the media highlights the positive impact these athletes have had on the game, the media can also be a driving force for stigma.
Paysinger said that Black athletes “have less grace” when it comes to their expectations in comparison to white quarterbacks who may have less skill. The media also perpetuates negative stereotypes of Black athletes through the language used and the lack of understanding of these players.
Power in the media starts from the top down, where, typically, a white owner is in the leadership role. Lacking minority representation in the jobs “behind the scenes” in sports can also contribute to the lack of understanding and stigma surrounding Black athletes.
Harris said he wants to see more Black ownership with professional teams because it “opens more doors for more Black coaches,” which would then provide better support systems for Black athletes.
Paysinger said that “it would be beautiful” if the NFL were to become more “culturally unified.” As progress has been made in recent years, he thinks football is headed in the right direction.
“Where we are right now with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes being the face of the league from now into the future,” Paysinger said. “And having two young Black quarterbacks in the draft class this year … it’s only the beginning.”