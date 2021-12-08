Four WVU students could face disciplinary action after sharing misleading online posts, the University said in a statement on Wednesday.
These students could now face disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion, after being referred to the Office of Student Conduct.
The posts were discovered on an anonymous social media platform and included false information which “heightened anxiety and fear” on campus, following the discovery of an anonymous suicide letter on Sunday.
The University said the posts were in "violation of the University’s zero-tolerance policy for any behaviors that incite anxiety or fear concerning campus safety." The posts have since been taken down.
“Anyone making these kinds of threats should be held accountable,” UPD Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “We plan to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Office of Student Conduct is collaborating with the University Police Department to determine whether legal charges should be filed against these students, according to the statement.
“The Mountaineer family continues to reach out to one another and to take each other’s mental health seriously,” said WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris. “We can have no tolerance for actions that disregard the mental health of others on our campus.”
People in need of mental health resources can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431.