Whether WVU will have in-person classes in the fall remains uncertain.
“I’ve been university president for 40 years, and I thought I’d seen everything,” WVU President E. Gordon Gee said during an interview on CNN. “We just don't know what it’s going to look like, but we’re planning for almost everything.
“If I were in New York, I would think seriously about not opening up. If you’re in Morgantown, West Virginia, or Ames, Iowa, or Manhattan, Kansas, then that’s a different scenario,” Gee said.
John Bolt, a University spokesperson, said he doesn’t expect a decision in the immediate future.
There are currently 775 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
There are currently more than 661,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 33,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are more than 2 million cases confirmed worldwide.
Two Towers residents were recently found to have the virus, as well as more than a dozen students living off campus in Morgantown.
In neighboring state Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh chancellor Patrick Gallagher said Thursday that "back to normal probably is not likely" for Pitt this fall, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.