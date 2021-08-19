It’s been three years since Mahi Mekonnen, a WVU senior, last saw her family in Ethiopia. Since then, the only connection she’s had with her parents has been through a screen.
“I grew up in a very big family, so it’s really been hard,” Mekonnen said. “It was an emotional rollercoaster.”
When the University initially made its transition to online classes in the spring of 2019, following the global outbreak of COVID-19, many international students yearned to go home.
But in an effort to prevent the spread, Henry Oliver, director of Global Advancement, said his department advised those students not to return home. In some cases, students were permitted to travel overseas upon approval from the Department of Homeland Security, but many couldn’t due to international travel restrictions.
“We definitely did have students that were prevented from going back home,” Oliver said. “I mean to be really candid, it was the most intense experience I’ve ever had. It was months of nonstop trying to navigate, manage these policy changes.”
He added that many students jeopardized their chances of returning to campus when traveling internationally due to the widespread closure of embassies and consulates across the world.
Additionally, flights to many countries were nonexistent at the time.
“The best scenario is to stay here,” Oliver said. “But understandably, a lot of people want to be with their families.”
Mekonnen said she initially wanted to return home following the University’s transition online, but the shutdown of embassies in Ethiopia threatened her chances of return.
“If I leave the country, I wasn’t going to be able to come back,” Mekonnen said. “So I didn’t want to risk it.”
These widespread shutdowns also extended the waiting period for student visa appointments—one of the last steps needed for an international student to study abroad.
When students overseas are accepted into WVU, they must then obtain a valid F-1 visa, which allows non-immigrants to enter the country for the purpose of full-time study.
“The challenge was that the consular processing, which is that interview where a student is actually awarded the visa, was just simply halted in a lot of scenarios,” Oliver said.
“Even as we see embassies and consulates reopening across the world, you see this massive backlog of people who have been waiting, so the demand is just incredibly high.”
Oliver added the pandemic exacerbated the University’s already declining international student population.
Last fall, international degree-seeking students at WVU declined by just under 25% from the previous year. This decline matches a trend that began in 2018.
A year ago, the University had a stricter quarantine policy for returning international students. Those coming from different countries at that time were required to quarantine for two weeks, as the vaccine wasn’t yet available.
Now, only unvaccinated international students are required to quarantine for seven days upon arrival and encouraged to get tested, regardless of whether they’re symptomatic.
On the other hand, unvaccinated students coming from out of state are not required to quarantine, unless they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
“So what we’re trying to do is we try to make it as easy as we can for international students by being really upfront with the processes and the procedure,” Oliver said. “We do actually have a fair number of international students who are fully vaccinated and then they can proceed like normal.”
While students like Mekonnen were prevented from going home during the pandemic, others have been unable to come back to the United States.
For some, very few vaccines are available in their home countries, and returning to WVU means a chance to finally get vaccinated for COVID.
“We have spoken with students who are very excited to come to the United States because of how readily and easily available the vaccine is,” Oliver said. “Now, of course, it varies from different parts of the world where vaccines are available and how easy they are to get.”
As a senior student, Mekonnen is on track to complete a major in biomedical engineering and a minor in communications. Her hope is to return home during Christmas break to spend the holidays with her family.
“It was really difficult, but I coped with it,” Mekonnen said. “My boyfriend was here with me. I had a lot of friends here that I met in WVU that were super supportive.”