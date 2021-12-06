As WVU President Gordon Gee is set to face a vote of no-confidence from the Faculty Senate, Republican state lawmakers expressed their support for the longtime higher education administrator Monday.
“To have a vote of no confidence on [Gee], we believe is the wrong approach and sends the wrong message. Not just in the state of West Virginia, it sends the wrong message throughout the world,” West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair said in an interview with Metronews. “...And my caucus unanimously supported a resolution for Dr. Gee.”
The WVU faculty and senate will meet today to vote on a resolution declaring no confidence in President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. @CraigPBlair and @SpeakerHanshaw talk about their support of President Gee and Provost Reed to @DaveWilsonMN. https://t.co/yCFQ3nEhk6 pic.twitter.com/qpnCgXjjoS— MetroNews (@WVMetroNews) December 6, 2021
Blair said every member of the Senate Republican caucus supported the resolution. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said a majority of his caucus also supports Gee.
In a question about the content of the resolution and whether the state legislature should get involved in an academic affair like the no-confidence vote, Hanshaw said he and other lawmakers don’t want to “dictate how the University governs itself.”
“But nevertheless, the vote is taking place in a public profile manner. And we wanted to be sure that we were responding in an equally appropriate manner,” he said.
The Faculty Senate’s no-confidence vote will be held during a meeting on Monday at 3:15 p.m. over Zoom.
The resolution that faculty senators will be voting on lists reasons for the vote that include the lack of a campus COVID-19 vaccine mandate, hiring practices, lack of transparency in ongoing Academic Transformation and "a pattern of failing to respect shared governance."
“I think President Gee’s track record at West Virginia University speaks for itself,” Hanshaw said.
“And we just wanted to be sure, as the leaders of our state's legislative branch, that President Gee understands that we appreciate that support. We appreciate the role he's playing to help us advance the goals that we all share here to grow the economy in West Virginia, and we want the world to know that.”
Full statement: