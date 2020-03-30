West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that all state park campgrounds will be closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“All of this is driven primarily from the standpoint of others coming across our borders that we don’t want them to come,” Justice said in a Monday press briefing. “We in West Virginia want to embrace all, and have people come from all walks of life when this is over, but right now, we don’t want you to come.”
Additionally on Monday, Justice announced the closures of the Blackwater Falls overlook in Davis and the Coopers Rock overlook in Bruceton Mills.
“It’s simply because this: we have a stairway at Blackwater Falls, and absolutely we are congregating crowds,” Justice said. “We’ve got to close those.”
Justice also announced an executive order for people who travel into the state from coronavirus hot spots such as New York, Connecticut, Louisiana, Italy or China to quarantine for 14 days.
As of Monday, there have been 124 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.