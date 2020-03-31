West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is signing an executive order to suspend all elective medical procedures.
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Justice also announced he is signing an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to new arrivals by out-of-state residents.
Though, if people are currently there, he said you're "you're good to go."
Justice said if the situation in New York City, where nearly half of those tested for coronavirus are found to have it, happened in West Virginia, the hospitals would be overrun and the state would be in a "catastrophic situation."
"We are the highest-risk state in the nation," he said.
There are currently 145 positive coronavirus cases and 3,682 negative cases in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
This article will be updated later.