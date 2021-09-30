In response to wide-scale student interest, the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership is working on a new initiative to provide CPR training and certification for members of Greek Life at West Virginia University.
The initiative was kick-started due to extensive expressed interest in becoming proactive bystanders by students involved in Greek life, said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership.
“Because there is such an outpour of students that say, ‘We want this; help us get it,’ we are doing our job to facilitate how we can get as many students trained and remove as many barriers as possible to get them trained,” Richardson said.
Greek Life has partnered with the University to make the training easily accessible to students in fraternities and sororities. Richardson said this may include bringing the training straight to fraternity and sorority houses.
The Interfraternity Council, Panhellenic Association, Professional Greek Council and National Pan-Hellenic Council are among other Greek organizations involved.
The councils also plan to offer financial support by covering or waiving the cost of the trainings to remove any barriers that students may face in obtaining the certification.
Though the CPR initiative is still in development, Richardson said it likely will begin in the coming weeks.
The CPR initiative follows other efforts to raise awareness and educate students during the University’s inaugural Medical Amnesty Awareness Week.
Additional training and resources available during the campaign included naloxone training, provided by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, and drug and alcohol training.
Richardson said the goal with these programs was to educate students on how to report hazing or other problems, as well as connect them to resources they may need.
Greek Life also created several outreach programs over the last few years to increase inclusivity and to educate their students. They have provided training and programs in LGBTQ+ allyship, recovery, sexual assault prevention, medical amnesty and mental health awareness, among others.
According to Richardson, there has been a decrease in reported hazing and disciplinary events on campus as a result of these strides.
“I think education is a part of that, but it doesn’t eradicate the act completely,” he said. “A lot of that is students that are living it, being able to know how to report it and where to go for help.”
Richardson also believes the death of Nolan Burch in 2014 made students realize how crucial hazing prevention and medical amnesty is to the survival of students.
“His story and his death have been a reminder that it could have been avoided,” Richardson said.