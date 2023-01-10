A former member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity, who was accused of sexual assault and battery in a civil complaint last month, is now facing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault.
The complaint, filed by a Morgantown police officer last month, alleges that 22-year-old Joseph McMaster sexually assaulted a WVU student after buying and serving her drinks at a private event held by the fraternity in December of 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, the student told responding officers that “she was in and out of consciousness during the incident.”
A criminal warrant was issued for McMaster on Dec. 7, 2022, roughly a year after the alleged offense took place. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to court records.
The former fraternity member is also the defendant in a civil complaint filed last month by the same student referenced in the criminal case. McMaster has responded to the civil complaint denying all allegations of criminal conduct.
The civil lawsuit claims that the female student, who was under the legal drinking age at the time, was served an excessive number of alcoholic drinks at a private fraternity event at Blaze, a defunct Morgantown nightclub, and was later sexually assaulted at McMaster’s apartment.
Pi Lambda Phi and the managing partners of Blaze were also accused of negligence in the civil complaint, which claimed the fraternity and nightclub had a legal duty but failed to “ensure underage persons remain sober and that intoxicated persons received prudent attention and care.”
The civil complaint further alleged that a “visibly intoxicated McMaster” had been allowed by operators of Blaze “to procure alcohol” for the alleged victim. It also claims that during the event, the plaintiff fell over a table and knocked over a tower of wooden blocks due to her condition.
In the same complaint, the female student said a fraternity member invited her to the event and they lost contact later that night.
The complaint alleges that “McMaster [was allowed] to assist the befuddled Plaintiff to his residence … where he took advantage of [her] obviously inebriated state by engaging in a [sexual assault] without her consent.”
Morgantown police officers interviewed the female student after being dispatched to take a report of sexual assault, according to the criminal complaint.
McMaster graduated from WVU in May of 2022, according to university commencement records,
However, when asked if McMaster faced disciplinary action after the reported incident, school officials declined to comment citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
In his response to the civil complaint, McMaster asked for the case to be dismissed. The student who filed the lawsuit requested a jury trial in addition to compensatory and punitive damages, as the court deems appropriate.
McMaster posted $10,000 bail last month and recently waived a preliminary hearing in the Monongalia County Magistrate Court, according to court records.
The case will be reviewed by a grand jury sometime this year, which will determine if there is sufficient evidence to issue an indictment on criminal charges.
Mark McMillian, McMaster's attorney, declined to comment on both the civil and criminal complaints.