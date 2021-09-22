Kim and TJ Burch, the parents of Nolan Burch, spoke at a showing of the documentary "Breathe, Nolan, Breathe" on Tuesday for the inaugural WVU Medical Amnesty Week and Hazing Prevention week.
Nolan Burch died in a fraternity-related pledge event in 2014. The documentary shows footage of Burch receiving CPR by one of his Kappa Sigma brothers, interrogations of others in the fraternity by the Morgantown Police Department and pleas from his parents and doctor to end hazing in schools.
“Some universities aren’t changing. They’re getting worse. I just want you to get home safe,” Kim Burch said. “Be that person that stands up; you’re better than that.”
There were over 100 attendees for the showing, most of them appearing to be from fraternities and sororities, such as Omega Phi Alpha, Phi Kappa Psi, Alpha Phi, Delta Gamma and Sigma Kappa.
The showing of the documentary was held in the Gluck Theater at 7p.m. on Tuesday, beginning with an introduction by Matthew Richardson, the director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership at WVU.
“If you haven’t seen the documentary, it is heavy. There is actual footage; it's a very emotional journey,” said Richardson.
Also in attendance and answering questions was Steve Smith, assistant director for Student Conduct, and Akeya Carter-Bozman, prevention specialist for Title IX and Equity Assurance at WVU.
The documentary was created in 2019 by WVU, the Burch family and an outside entertainment company.
Nolan’s parents have also created a foundation to assist young adults to recognize and prevent the dangers associated with hazing, as well as address the hazing epidemic in schools and universities around the country.
Hazing is prohibited at WVU. There is a form on WVU’s Safety and Wellness site, and a phone number (304-292-8111) students can call to report hazing through the Office of Student Conduct.
After the showing, cups from the “Would You?” campaign were distributed. The cups list the requirements for a student to qualify for amnesty.
The Medical Amnesty policy on WVU’s website states that anyone can call for emergency assistance if somebody is experiencing an overdose from alcohol or drugs without getting in trouble as long as they call for help, remain with the victim and cooperate with authorities.