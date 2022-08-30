West Virginia University suspended Pi Kappa Phi Tuesday for reported hazing incidents.
The interim suspension takes place just several days after the fraternity’s rush week, prohibiting them from hosting or participating in any further recruitment activities and social functions among other restrictions.
Letters were sent to both the chapter’s president and advisor from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, detailing the interim suspension. Hazing is a violation of the University’s Student Code of Conduct.
“Any allegations like this serves as a reminder that we must redouble our commitment with members of fraternities and sororities on our campus to set a good example and to follow the rules established for the safety of all our chapter and their members,” Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force, said.
Richardson said the University is working with Pi Kappa Phi’s national headquarters on the investigation.
The interim suspension will remain in effect as the University conducts an investigation on the alleged incident. In addition, the incident will be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of University violations.
Last year, Pi Kappa Phi won an excellence award for Inter-fraternalism from the University’s Interfraternal Council (IFC).
According to the University’s IFC Instagram page, Pi Kappa Phi’s values are “common loyalty, personal responsibility, achievement, accountability, responsibility citizenship and lifelong commitment.”
Pi Kappa Phi's philanthropy committee head also serves as the vice president for community relations for the University's IFC.
Pi Kappa Phi faced an investigation in the fall of 2020, but the findings were baseless, according to April Kaull, WVU executive director of communications.
For more resources about hazing and prevention efforts, visit safety.wvu.edu or greeklife.wvu.edu. All incidents relating to Greek Life should be reported to the Center of Fraternal Values and Leadership at 304-293-8201.