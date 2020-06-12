According to a tweet from West Virginia University's chapter of Delta Gamma, a member has been removed from the organization after using a racial slur over Snapchat.
Screenshots of the interaction went viral on social media on Thursday night, ultimately leading to the member's dismissal on Friday.
"We have been working quickly to address the recent racial comments made by one of our members," a statement released by the chapter on Friday says. "We want to update our community that she is no longer a member of the Alpha Xi chapter of Delta Gamma at West Virginia University."
Here is an update on the recent situation happening within our chapter: pic.twitter.com/btM9rLTysL— ✰ Delta Gamma ✰ (@wvudeltagamma) June 12, 2020
According to the statement, the sorority plans to implement a required online education course for all of its members. The course is intended to teach members topics of race and cultural diversity.
In addition, upon returning to campus, the sorority members plan to host in-person training and workshops on understanding systematic racism.