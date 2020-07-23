WVU Greek Life recently participated in the first Big 12 Race, Cultural Diversity, and American History Program.
In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the program known as the “Big XII Fraternity & Sorority Social Action & Anti-Racism Learning Initiative” was designed to create more inclusivity within chapters on campus.
“Greek life comes from an exclusive, oppressive, tradition and we have to acknowledge our history in order to move forward,” said Dr. Matthew Richardson, director of the WVU Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership.
Richardson said before he and his fellow colleagues started, he suggested offering the program to students.
“I feel like we are finally at a place in America where we have to go beyond being fascinated with a topic and actually start to take action to address the disparities that we see,” said Richardson.
Seventeen students participated in the online course from WVU, as well as more than 50 other students from Big 12 schools. Richardson believes the free courses through Coursera and Zoom are a great way for students to learn about anti-discrimination in the American Fraternity and Sorority movement.
Each week they participated in a debriefing session, where participants discussed what they learned and talked about some of the concepts in the Greek context.
“Some of the things we’re talking about are as traditionally and historically white organizations that weren’t open to people of color, how do we address some of the systemic oppression and racism that is inherent in our system of organizations,” said Richardson. “How do we overcome that to make people of color to not just feel but be more accepted within our membership?”
In later weeks of the program, participants learned ways to facilitate action plans like putting ideas and thoughts to action on campus.
With six of the nine historically black fraternities and sororities in the Big 12 community, Richardson’s hope in Morgantown is to build more organic relationships and friendships within the different groups from WVU.
“As a Greek community at WVU, we are going to have more intentional conversations about creating inclusive spaces and practicing inclusive excellence within our chapters,” said Richardson.
Richardson says racism and discrimination has been an issue in the Greek community for some time and needs to be discussed more often.
“Every organization has an anti-discrimination clause where it says we will not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, many of them say sexual orientation,” said Richardson. “What was fascinating to me was a sort of spouse intention. Here’s national fraternity A, that says we will not discriminate and yet in their chapters with 130+ chapters around the country we’re seeing discrimination and racism.”
The program wrapped on Wednesday, with participants presenting and discussing diversity and inclusion in the American Fraternity & Sorority movement. Richardson believes that campuses will be reaping the benefits of the program in the coming months.
“I think this program is going to start conversations. I don’t think this program in itself will fix the ills of society or the systemic oppression that we have in our organizations,” said Richardson. “However, I do think it does highlight the desire of our members to want to talk about these things and learn more about it and try to commit to celebrating black lives matter and creating a more inclusive space.”