WVU's fraternity and sorority community is rebranding as it celebrates 130 years on WVU's campus.
The previously-named Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life has been rebranded as the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership.
"Because the Center now supports and guides all social, general, service, academic, professional, honorary and special-interest fraternal organizations, we want our name to be more inclusive of the various organizations and students now in our community," said Matthew Richardson, director of Fraternal Values and Leadership, in an email. "Each fraternal organization represented is values-driven and focused on leadership, and our new name reflects that."
Despite the rebranding, the term “Greek Life” will continue to be used. Social media handles will also remain the same.