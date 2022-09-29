WVU’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was cleared of hazing allegations Thursday but now faces other violations following a weeks-long investigation.
Last month, an investigation into the Pi Kappa Alpha was announced during its rush week over alleged hazing. Now, school officials said the fraternity came to an agreement with the University to end the interim suspension.
In the meantime, the local chapter will be on a deferred suspension through February.
Additionally, Pi Kappa Phi will still incur some discipline for violations unrelated to the alleged hazing incident, such as a loss of some social privileges through June and agreed participation in training and harm reduction programs.
Sanctions were contracted between the University and the national fraternity’s staff. The local chapter’s president and advisor were informed of the agreement through letters from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities
“This is an example of the reporting and investigation process working the way it should. We want students to feel comfortable reporting concerns, and we will take each one seriously,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code. We now have an opportunity to work with students to help them better understand the policies and why they’re important for the safety of our entire campus community.”