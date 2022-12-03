A WVU student filed a lawsuit Thursday against Pi Lambda Phi, one of its members and a former Morgantown nightclub, as reported by WDTV.
The complaint alleges the student was served an excessive amount of alcoholic drinks at a social event and was later raped at a fraternity member’s home.
According to the lawsuit, Pi Lambda Phi held the private event at Blaze, a former nightclub located on Walnut Street in Morgantown, on Dec. 3, 2021.
Pi Lambda Phi is one of 12 recognized IFC fraternities at the University.
The 20-year-old student, who filed the complaint, said she was invited to the event by a Pi Lambda Phi member and was served multiple alcoholic drinks.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was “extremely impaired and unable to maintain balance” during the event.
The lawsuit also consists of negligence claims, alleging the nightclub and fraternity members failed to ensure the plaintiff received adequate care given her condition.
It also claims a member of the fraternity took the plaintiff to his home and raped her while she was in an “obviously inebriated state.”
The lawsuit says the social event was required to be registered with WVU Greek Life, which requires specific safety measures for "restricted events" serving alcohol.
According to 2021 policies and procedures for WVU Greek Life, the "organization sponsoring the event must provide one (1) alcohol/substance-free monitor for every 15 attendees."
The lawsuit alleges the fraternity failed to uphold this policy, among other university requirements.
Moreover, the lawsuit alleges Blaze was short-staffed during the event, arguing employees were unable to monitor amount of alcohol being consumed by attendees.
In the filing, the plaintiff is suing for one count of negligence against Blaze and two of its managers, as well as one count of negligence against Pi Lambda Phi and one of its members.
The lawsuit also includes one count of sexual assault and battery against one of the fraternity members, as reported by WDTV.
Further, the lawsuit seeks a juried trial, “compensatory damages, punitive damages, pre and post-judgment interest, attorney fees, costs, and such other and further relief” from the Monongalia County Circuit Court.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.