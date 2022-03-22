West Virginia University suspended one fraternity and disciplined three others on Tuesday in light of recent hazing allegations and fights.
Delta Chi is suspended for the next three years effective immediately and has lost official recognition from the University. The local chapter has also lost recognition from Delta Chi’s international headquarters as well, according to a university press release.
WVU began investigating the chapter in early February following a reported hazing incident.
Delta Chi can apply for reinstatement after August 2025 if members fulfill given educational requirements outlined by Student Conduct.
Three additional fraternities are being disciplined for fighting, including Phi Sigma Phi. The chapter has been placed on a disciplinary reprimand by WVU and probation by its national headquarters.
In early February, Garrett Boehme, member of Phi Sigma Phi, fired a gun into the air after a fight broke out between members his fraternity and Delta Chi.
Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu received disciplinary reprimands as well, including a “written notice of violation that becomes part of the official University record.”
Each chapter is required to complete educational requirements and de-escalation training, according to the University.
“The Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, along with the University administration, takes every allegation seriously and we work diligently to create a safe, positive atmosphere for our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force. “When a chapter or member falls short of our expectations and the rules, we want to do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Student Conduct has also identified nine students who violated the campus code resulting from an investigation into a hazing incident.