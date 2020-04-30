With many people living in off-campus apartments or houses planning to move in or out in May, the Monongalia County Health Department has created guidelines for the process.
The following health precautions will be in place, according to information published on the WVU Campus and Community Life website:
Only one tenant per apartment may move at a time.
Tenants may only have two moving helpers. We ask that the number of helpers be limited as much as possible to minimize health risks.
Everyone involved in moving must wear a mask when in public spaces.
Gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited in Morgantown until further notice.
MCHD worked with community landlords to develop the guidelines, according to the website.
All tenants are asked to schedule a time to move, according to the website. Landlords should be in contact with their tenants, but if someone doesn’t hear from their landlord by next week, they’re asked to contact them directly.
All students and their moving assistants may remain in Monongalia County for 24 hours without being subject to self-quarantine requirements. Those who remain longer must self-quarantine as follows:
If coming from the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Louisiana, or an international location, you should remain in your new apartment/housing and self-quarantine/self-monitor for 14 days.
If coming from all other states, with no symptoms and no known exposure to individuals with COVID-19, you should remain in your new apartment/housing and self-monitor for a minimum of 5 days.
Information for University apartments and residence halls will be provided at a later date.