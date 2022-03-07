The Morgantown Police Department has identified the victim of a stabbing incident on High Street Saturday night as WVU football safety Saint McLeod.
Police say McLeod, of Philadelphia, P.A., got into an altercation with another individual at 344 High Street, a local bar known as The Bank, before he and the other individual exited the building to continue the confrontation.
The suspect fled the scene shortly after the incident, wearing a "puffy grey jacket," police said.
MPD officers responded to the incident at 1:15 a.m., upon which time McLeod was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where immediate surgery was performed.
Despite having severe lacerations to the abdomen and back, 20-year-old McLeod is expected to make a recovery. The freshman played in eight games for WVU in 2021, recording 14 tackles and two forced fumbles.
The Morgantown Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, and is asking that anyone with relevant information come forward and contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454. Anonymous tips can also be left at 304-284-7520.