Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, WVU will be lowering the requirements for all merit-based scholarships to a 2.75 minimum grade point average.
The goal of the modified requirements is to allow students an easier transition to online-based learning, according to a statement from the University.
Students will still need to complete 30 credit hours within the academic year in order to satisfy the new qualifications.
On Friday, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission decided to suspend all GPA requirements for state scholarships as well. This will include the PROMISE Scholarship, Higher Education Grant, Underwood-Smith Teacher Scholarship and the Engineering, Science and Technology Scholarship.
The state’s need-based financial aid scholarship and the Higher Education Grant has extended its application deadline to May 15, according to the statement.
For those pursuing an associate degree through the Council for Community and Technical College Education, GPA requirements were suspended as well as community service requirements for spring awards.