West Virginia University celebrated the 2021 Homecoming this week, as students took part in rich school traditions, competitive activities and charitable events.
This year’s Homecoming events were put together by the National Pan-Hellenic council, the Professional Greek Council and the Interfraternity Council. The organizations work together every year to coordinate Homecoming and Greek Life activities.
With the University celebrating Homecoming at full capacity for the first time in two years, event organizers felt it only necessary to give this week some extra pizzazz by giving each day a unique name.
“I think a thing we really wanted to display this year is how we all come together, so everyday is named something different,” said Aubrey Keller, vice president of programming for the Pan-Hellenic Association at WVU. “We really wanted to show how, even after the happenings of COVID, we’re still able to get together and show love for our university and community as a whole.”
Each name is associated in some way with the events that were held on the given day.
'Mountaineers are Creative’ Monday got the festivities rolling on Sept. 27 as Greek fraternities and sororities showed off their artistic creativity and held their annual banner drop.
Tuesday, known as ‘Mountaineers Give Back,’ saw some newer additions to the Homecoming traditions. The day was dedicated towards helping those in need and was put on with the help of two incredible non-profit organizations, Empty Bowls and Project Linus.
Empty Bowls, an initiative that combats hunger in West Virginia, held a bowl-painting event in the Mountainlair Tuesday night for Greek Life members.
“There’s a competition all week through Greek life, so we signed up through Delta Gamma to paint these bowls and learn about hunger in West Virginia,” said exercise physiology major Abby Kunns as she helped design her team’s bowl. “And [the bowls] get sold and the profits go to ending hunger in West Virginia.”
The Greek Life chapters present in the Shenandoah Room during this event were given themes to base their designs off of. The categories were decades and famous movies.
Shortly following the start of the Empty Bowls event, Project Linus got rolling with a blanket-making event where students got in groups to help assemble fabric.
Project Linus is a non-profit that provides blankets for children who have been through traumatic experiences.
“Project Linus comes with the fabric and they have groups, like us, make the blankets for children who are in need,” said Shawn Gray, a senior social work major. “They could be in foster care, or could be sick. Just any children who are in need of a nice warm hug in the form of a blanket.”
On Wednesday, fittingly known as ‘Mountaineers Stand Together,’ the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership held a sexual assault prevention seminar, where renowned motivational speaker and rape survivor Brittany Piper shared self-care tips with students.
The annual Greek Games were held Thursday night on the Mountainlair Green, where eight teams composed of a variety of fraternity, sorority and NPHC competed in an olympic-style tournament.
The day known as ‘Mountaineers are Strong’ consisted of a tug-of-war match, a drive-by carwash, a water balloon toss, musical yoga mats and a rock-paper-scissors bracket tournament.
On ‘Mountaineer Friday,’ students were welcomed to enjoy games, music and giveaways at the Mountainlair. Mountaineers head football coach Neal Brown made an appearance at the event.
Homecoming week will conclude with a college football matchup at Milan Puskar Stadium between the Mountaineers and Texas Tech Saturday. During the halftime ceremony, the University will crown Homecoming Royalty.